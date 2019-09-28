Man crossing road hit by car near Henrico Walmart

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man who was struck by a car Saturday evening on Nine Mile Road in Henrico County is recovering in the hospital.

Henrico Poice were called to Nine Mile Road and Kenway Avenue just before 7:20 p.m.

A witness told WTVR CBS 6 the man was struck in front of the Walmart Supercenter.

Officials said the victim, who was “responsive when EMS arrived,” was transported to VCU Medical Center.

There was no word on the extent of the man’s injuries or if the driver who hit him will be charged.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

