2 dead, several injured in multi-vehicle wreck; Maury Street ramp to I-95 closed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people are dead and several others are injured in a multi-vehicle wreck that is blocking the Maury Street ramp to I-95 south in Richmond Saturday evening, according to Richmond Police officials.
VDOT officials said the interstate’s south right lane and shoulder are also closed because of the crash.
Officials warned drivers to expect delays.
No additional details were available at last check.
