2 dead, several injured in multi-vehicle wreck; Maury Street ramp to I-95 closed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people are dead and several others are injured in a multi-vehicle wreck that is blocking the Maury Street ramp to I-95 south in Richmond Saturday evening, according to Richmond Police officials.

VDOT officials said the interstate’s south right lane and shoulder are also closed because of the crash.

Update: Accident: SB on I-95 at MM73 in Richmond. 1 SB travel lane closed.6:52PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) September 28, 2019

Officials warned drivers to expect delays.

No additional details were available at last check.

