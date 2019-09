Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, Va. - Eric McDaniels had a pair of second half touchdown runs as Henrico snapped a two game losing streak with a 14-7 win over Patrick Henry.

The two offenses struggled through a scoreless first half before Patriots quarterback Alex Sikkar opened the scoring with a third quarter touchdown run.

McDaniels took over from there, scoring from 23 and 13 yards out to give the Warriors (3-2) the win.