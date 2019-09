Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, Va. - Quarterback Bo Kite ran for 3 of Deep Run's seven rushing touchdowns on the night as the Wildcats ran away from Hermitage 47-20.

Alva Rose led Deep Run with 155 yards rushing and added 2 scores. The Wildcats have started 5-0 for the first time since 2008

Hermitage (2-3) was led by Nigel James who ran for 152 yards and a TD while Jeremiah Coney added 93 more.