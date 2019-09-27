Vapers stock up ahead of flavor ban

As the number of vaping related illnesses continues to climb into the 800s, it isn’t stopping people from stocking up on flavored vape juice.

Most patients have said they vaped products containing THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana. The investigation has been increasingly focused on products containing THC, with some attention on ingredients added to marijuana oil.

But some patients have said they vaped only nicotine. Currently, health officials are advising people not to use any vaping product until the cause is better understood.

Michigan’s ban on flavored vape products goes into effect next week.

The Governor’s office told Fox 47 in a statement the flavors are attracting young people and exposing them to life-threatening illnesses.

Adults that vape said they enjoy flavored products as well and they’re buying as many products as possible before it’s too late.

“If they’re already trying to take away the vape flavors and stuff I’m going to have to stock up and get some more because I’m already about out,” Andrew Heinig said.

One northern Michigan vape shop is suing the state over the flavored e-cigarette ban.

This is first lawsuit filed against the governor’s decision.

Since the ban was passed, hundreds more Americans have been reported to have a vaping-related breathing illness, and the death toll has risen to 13, health officials said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported, up 52% from the 530 reported a week ago. At this point, illnesses have occurred in almost every state.

The confirmed deaths include two in California, two in Kansas, two in Oregon and one each in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Missouri. The Mississippi death was announced by officials in that state Thursday and the second Oregon death was revealed by authorities later in the day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.