The 51st Annual Oktoberfest returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Oktoberfest is celebrated in cities all around the world, including here in the River City. This annual fun and festive event is marked with delicious German food, tasty beer and good entertainment. Hans Stienen, Festival Representative, is here to share all about this year’s event and what attendees can expect to see! Accompanying him are The Sauerkrauts here performing “Torler Holzhacher Marsch” traditionally played as the official Oktoberfest opening. The 51st Annual Richmond Oktoberfest takes place Friday, October 4th from 6-11pm and Saturday, October 5th from 3-11pm at the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For tickets and more information about the event visit www.richmondoktoberfestinc.com.