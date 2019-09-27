× Stolen truck pursuit ends in crash on I-95; suspect runs away

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Police continue to search for a suspect involved in a pursuit along I-95 Friday morning.

State Police say say a trooper initiated a traffic stop for a stolen truck after 1:30 a.m. near the Lombardy St in Richmond.

The man driving the stolen truck drove off, leading police on a pursuit until he crashed in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Swift Creek. The suspect then ran away.

Virginia State Police, Chesterfield Police and Colonial Heights Police are still searching for the suspect.