SOAP DISH: Adam learns Victor is alive on Y&R; Thomas threatens Brooke on B&B

RICHMOND, Va. -- In our new Soap Dish feature Fridays on CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m., resident daytime drama aficionado Cheryl Miller recaps a memorable moment from this week's "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Friday's cliffhanger on Y&R leaves us with Adam walking in to discover that his father, Victor, is alive and well -- and playing chess.

“Well played, Pops," Adam tells Victor. "Well played.”

Then tensions boil over on B&B when Brooke tells Thomas he should not be allowed to see his son, Douglas.

"You met your match with me. I'm sick and tired of you Logans benefiting from our success," Thomas tells Brooke. "You made a mistake screwing with my life...Your reign of terror over the Forresters ends with me."

NEXT WEEK PREVIEW

Here's a sneak peek at next week's "The Young and the Restless:"

And here's a sneak peek at next week's "The Bold and the Beautiful:"

