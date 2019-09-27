Sheetz plans to open near Richmond airport
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A duel between fuel stations soon will play out along a well-traveled corridor leading to the airport.
Sheetz, a fast-growing gas station and convenience store chain, is planning to construct a new location on a 5.9-acre site owned by Richmond International Airport at 550 S. Airport Drive.
Plans call for an existing unused surface parking lot to be razed and replaced with a nearly 6,100-square-foot store with 16 fueling pumps. The location also would include a drive-thru for its restaurant, 62 parking spaces, a patio area and a fueling area for 18-wheelers and large trucks.
