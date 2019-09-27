Shaynefully Delicious ‘Kraut and Sausage…the perfect combination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Our great friend of the show Shayne Rogers of Shaynefully Delicious joins us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share her keto-friendly receipt for sauerkraut and sausage!

Oktoberfest Braised Brats and Sauerkraut

¼ c butter

1 lb. bratwurst links

1 lb. cabbage, shredded

2 c sauerkraut

1 medium onion, sliced

Salt

Pepper

1 t granulated garlic

¼ c apple cider vinegar

Juice of 1 lemon

Mustard, parsley and more lemon to garnish

Pre heat oven to 400 degrees. In a Dutch oven over medium heat melt butter until bubbling. Layer in cabbage, sauerkraut, onion, salt, pepper and garlic. Stir occasionally until the vegetables start to soften. Stir in vinegar and lemon juice and bring it to a gentle bubble. Top with bratwurst links. Cover and pop into the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Uncover and roast for 20 more minutes or until tops of sausages are golden brown and delicious. Remove from the oven and let set for 15 minutes. Garnish with parsley and more lemon juice. Serve from the same pan with a dollop of mustard. Enjoy.