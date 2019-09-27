Win FREE trip to see Ellen Show in LA

Raise awareness for mental illness with NAMI

Posted 10:49 am, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, September 27, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Millions of people are affected by mental illness each year. It’s important to know there are resources and support programs to help you or your loved ones. Caitlin Reynold, Development Associate and Walk Manager for the Network Alliance of Mental Illness is here to share about their upcoming 5k Walk to raise money for mental illness education, support, and advocacy. The Virginia Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts their 5k Walk  Saturday, October 5th at 10am at Innsbrook in Glen Allen. For more information including registration details, www.namiwalks.org/virginia

 

