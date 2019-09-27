Man featured on ‘America’s Most Wanted’ after Chesterfield abduction now facing more charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man with ties to Central Virginia once featured on "America's Most Wanted," is now facing more felony charges.

Michael E. Moore, 46, was arrested in January when police in Flagler County, Florida realized he was driving a stolen car.

The car was stolen during a robbery and abduction in Chesterfield, whereby Moore grabbed the victim while displaying a handgun, bound her wrists and ankles and covered her mouth before leaving her at her business, but stealing her 2018 Nissan Versa.

On Friday, Moore was taken to a doctor in Henrico for a medical appointment.

After he saw the doctor, a deputy was putting wrist shackles on he allegedly grabbed for his gun.

Moore now faces two more felony charges.