Police ID 18-year-old killed in shooting
Win FREE trip to see Ellen Show in LA

Four middle school students charged in robbery at Richmond school

Posted 11:43 pm, September 27, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearing the end of the school day Thursday, students at Elkhardt Thompson Middle School were getting ready to go home when Richmond police arrived responding to a robbery.

Police confirm a student had been robbed as they arrived for the call in the 7800 block of Forest Hill.

Four students were charged

"We have gotta’ get serious as it relates to protecting our kids in our schools,” said Jonathan Young, the school board representative for Elkhardt Thompson Middle. “I wish I could tell you that arrests in our schools constitute an anomaly or an aberration but that would be a lie. The reality is in a year we average something like 25,000 discipline incidents."

Crime Insider sources say the robbery was a strong-arm, where a group of kids ganged upon an unsuspecting student and took something.

Now the petition process begins within the judicial system for those involved

Crime Insider sources say there is video surveillance of the incident.

On top of criminal charges, students involved will face school system disciplinary action as well.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.