Four middle school students charged in robbery at Richmond school

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearing the end of the school day Thursday, students at Elkhardt Thompson Middle School were getting ready to go home when Richmond police arrived responding to a robbery.

Police confirm a student had been robbed as they arrived for the call in the 7800 block of Forest Hill.

Four students were charged

"We have gotta’ get serious as it relates to protecting our kids in our schools,” said Jonathan Young, the school board representative for Elkhardt Thompson Middle. “I wish I could tell you that arrests in our schools constitute an anomaly or an aberration but that would be a lie. The reality is in a year we average something like 25,000 discipline incidents."

Crime Insider sources say the robbery was a strong-arm, where a group of kids ganged upon an unsuspecting student and took something.

Now the petition process begins within the judicial system for those involved

Crime Insider sources say there is video surveillance of the incident.

On top of criminal charges, students involved will face school system disciplinary action as well.