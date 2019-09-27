Win FREE trip to see Ellen Show in LA

A List Weekend: State Fair of Virginia, Festival of Grapes & Hops, Richmond Ballet Carmina Burana 

RICHMOND, Va. — A List of the weekend events from the State Fair of Virginia to United for UNOS Fundraiser.

State Fair Of Virginia
Fri. September 27 – Sun. Oct. 6
The Meadow Event Park
Caroline County
www.statefairva.org
11th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops
Saturday, September 28, 11am – 5pm
9 East Old Street
Petersburg, VA
15 Annual Imagine Festival
Multicultural Festival
Sat. Sept. 28, noon – 5pm
Broad Rock Sports Complex, Old Warwick Road
FREE
Party On The Avenues
Sunday, Sept. 29, 12- 6pm
5801 Patterson Ave
Westhampton on Libbie from Patterson to Guthrie
FREE
Richmond Ballet Carmina Burana
Fri. Sept. 27-29
Dominion Energy Center, Richmond
ETIX.COM OR 804-344-0906
Salsa at New Kent Winery
Sat. Sept. 28, 6-10PM
New Kent Winery8400 Old Church Road New Kent, VA
Va PrideFest 2019
Saturday, Sept. 28, 12 – 8pm
Brown’s Island

United for UNOS Fundraiser
Friday, October 4, 7-10pm
United Network for Organ Sharing
700 North 4th Street, Richmond
www.unos.org

