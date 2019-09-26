× Virginia Beach named a music lovers’ destination by Rolling Stone magazine

NEW YORK CITY — If you have thought of Virginia Beach as a music lovers paradise, then you and Rolling Stone magazine are on the same page.

A recent feature story in Rolling Stone titled ‘6 Reasons Virginia Beach Should Be Your Next Music-Filed Weekend Destination’ looked at the city and its up and coming status after its recent Something in the Water music festival, which was created by Pharrell and held for the first time in April 2019.

“One of the underrated pleasures of spending a string of days at the beach: Showering off the sand after sunset and heading to a nearby bar to hear a great local band, alongside a roomful of other music lovers, drink in hand. Trouble is, in many East Coast beach towns, the scene shutters up after Labor Day, and you’re left with the sound of crashing waves. Not so in one oceanfront city, Virginia Beach, which rocks all year-round,” Elliot Smith wrote.

The story by Rolling Stone also highlighted the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Elevation 27, Froggie’s and Murphy’s Irish Pub as other venues that are unique to the city and make it a place for all music lovers.

Other than the music, the story highlighted the thriving breweries in this region, local restaurants and things to do before and after shows, through culture art and shopping.

