US sets a refugee cap of 18,000 for next year — a new historic low

The Trump administration will only admit up to 18,000 refugees in the next fiscal year, the State Department announced Thursday, marking a historic low and threatening to further erode the nation’s refugee resettlement program.

Under President Donald Trump, the administration has slowly chipped away at the refugee cap, which dictates how many refugees may be admitted to the United States. The ceiling for fiscal year 2019 stands at 30,000, which, at the time, was the lowest level since 1980.

This story is breaking and will be updated.