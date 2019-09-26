× United for UNOS 11th Annual Soirée

RICHMOND, Va. — United for UNOS United Network for Organ Sharing, Friday, October 4, 7 – 10 pm, 700 North 4th Street, Richmond. Featuring Stories of Transplantation from recipients.

United for UNOS 9th Annual Soirée is an annual awareness/fundraising event that supports United Network for Organ Sharing’s lifesaving mission with event proceeds supporting organ matching and transplantation education programs. Transplant recipients along with donor family members and living donors will be at Fridays’ event at UNOS Headquarters. One of the Soiree’s key activities of the evening is walking around and sampling specialty food dishes from Richmond’s top restaurants, caterers and Chefs, one, a transplant survivor. The event celebrates transplant recipients, living donors and donor family members inviting guests to chat with them and discover their connection to transplantation. For more details visit www.unos.org