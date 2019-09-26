× Chesterfield school confirms several staph infections involving football team

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – In a message to parents Wednesday afternoon, Thomas Dale High School Principal Dr. Chris Jones confirmed that the school has been dealing with several staph infections involving members of the football team.

Despite “a number of staph infections” earlier this month, Principal Dr. Chris Jones notified parents Thursday after CBS 6 inquired about staph infection reports. Jones said the school had only notified the families of the players involved, at the suggestion of the local health department.

“We did not communicate schoolwide at that time because the issue was contained to the football team,” Jones wrote.

Since then, Jones says there have been no new cases identified in a week.

“We are appreciative of those who worked to deep clean our athletic field house and the football equipment after the issue was identified,” said Jones. “We continue to work with our students regarding proper cleaning of clothes and personal hygiene after practices and games.

“We believe that the issue has been successfully addressed,” Jones added.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Staphylococcus aureus (“staph”) is a common type of bacteria (germ) that is often found on the skin and in the nose of healthy people. It can also grow in wounds or other sites in the body, sometimes causing an infection.

Staph bacteria (including MRSA) are most often spread by direct person-to-person contact, usually on hands,” according to the VDH. “Staph can also be spread by contact with contaminated items (e.g., towels, razors) or environmental surfaces (e.g., athletic benches or mats).”

In the letter, Jones said that the staph infection issue is not related to recent Legionella concerns in the county.

“The cooling tower on our property has been cleaned and tested, with results coming back showing that we do not have Legionella,” Jones wrote.

