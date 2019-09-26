Chesterfield school confirms several staph infections
Win FREE trip to see Ellen Show in LA

Petersburg man sentenced to 25 years for murder of tow truck driver

Posted 6:28 pm, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33PM, September 26, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after murdering a tow truck driver who was sent to repossess his car.

In January of 2018, 42-year-old Allan Humphries was shot in the back of the head by then 20-year-old Anton B. Robinson while trying to repossess a car belonging to him.

Surveillance video time-stamped 11:46 p.m. on January 11, 2018 showed a tow truck heading down Lakewood Drive towards Westwood. Minutes later, police received a 911 call from someone in the neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found Humphrie's body sitting in the driver's seat.

On Thursday, Robinson pleaded guilty in Petersburg Court to second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was sentenced to 43 years in prison with 18 years suspended.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.