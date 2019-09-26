× North End Juice Co. to open in Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. — When Channing Miller stumbled upon a 950-square-foot storefront nestled at the apex of the Church Hill and Union Hill neighborhoods, he wasted no time securing the space as the third Richmond-area location for his juice bar chain, North End Juice Co.

“I drove past the location and I couldn’t believe it was still available,” Miller said. “I knew it would be perfect for us.”

The company since has signed a lease for the space, the last of the retail square footage in the mixed-use project that developers Matt Jarreau and Daniil Kleyman are constructing on the triangular lot at 2402 Jefferson Ave.

