× Learn how to pick the right tree for your yard

RICHMOND, Va. – There are certain elements to consider before buying the next tree for your yard. We’re joined by Susan Higgins, Corporate and Foundation Relations Director for Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens along with Joel Koci, Virginia Cooperative Extension Associate Agent at Virginia State University and Board-Certified Arborist. Today, Susan and Joel give us the top things to look for when purchasing a tree for your yard and how aesthetics should be that last item to consider. Find these tips and more in the September/October edition of R-HOME Magazine, on newsstand now! For more information visit www.richmondmagazine.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rhomemagazine. For more information on Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, visit www.lewisginter.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R-HOME MAGAZINE}