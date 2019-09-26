Man shot in car has died

Helping youth find and share their voice

RICHMOND, Va. – The Podium Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to helping Richmond area youth find and share their voice. Kristin Walinksi, Vice Chair, along with David L. Robbins, Co-Founder & Board Member, are here to share about the organization’s 10th Anniversary Gala Fundraiser Event. The ‘RVA Celebrity Dish’ Fundraiser takes place on Thursday, October 3rd from 6:30-9pm at the Hippodrome Theater. For more information visit www.thepodiumfoundation.org/dish

