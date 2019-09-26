Man found shot in car after crashing into Chesterfield home has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers received a 911 call around 4:15 a.m. about a car that crashed into a home in the 6200 block of Gatesgreen Dr.

"Fire and EMS responded to a report of a silver colored Hyundai Elantra that had driven into a yard and front porch of a home. Officers located an adult male in the vehicle, unconscious and suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are working to identify the deceased male and are also asking the public to avoid this section of Gatesgreen Drive this morning."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.