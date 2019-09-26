× Free fishing in Virginia begins this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – After inclement weather spoiled free fishing days in June, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is now offering all Virginians the chance to fish for free this weekend, in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

DGIF is offering two full days of free fishing on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

“Whether its stripers on the coast, trout in the mountains, or anything in between, it is time to experience the fun of fishing in Virginia,” said a DGIF spokesperson.

No fishing license, of any kind, is required for rod and reel fishing in public waters around the Commonwealth.

Officials say all fishing regulations still apply, including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions.

Free fishing events will be held Saturday at Dorey Park in Henrico, Burke Lake in Fairfax County, and Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach. For more information about these events, click here.

For more information on fishing licenses, click here.