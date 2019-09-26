Four separate shootings in four-hour time span leave three injured in Richmond

Chesterfield school confirms several staph infections
RICHMOND, Va. -- Three people including a teenage boy were shot Thursday, according to police who responded to four shooting calls in Richmond throughout the afternoon.

The violence started around 3:30 p.m. when a man walking down Venable Street was shot in the leg. Crime Insider sources say he was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

45 minutes later near the intersection of Brookland Park and 3rd Avenue, another shot rang out.

A witness said she was driving when a man drove up, saw another man on his porch, and fired a shot through her car window. CI sources say the bullet pierced her back window.

No one was injured in the shooting.

In the East End about an hour later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot behind the Peter Paul Development Center on North 22nd Street, according to  Crime Insider sources.

Shortly after, a fourth person was shot on Alpine Avenue in the Northside.

