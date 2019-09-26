Final Score Friday 2019: Week 5 scoreboard

Chesterfield school confirms several staph infections
Posted 5:53 pm, September 26, 2019, by and
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 5 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 05 Scores
(5)Deep Run
   (8)Patrick Henry
Hermitage   Henrico
  
James River   (3)Hopewell  
Manchester     
 Colonial Heights  
Hanover
   Petersburg
  
(4)Varina   (6)Thomas Dale
  
(9)Louisa   Powhatan  
Charlottesville
   Clover Hill
  
Midlothian
   Thomas Jefferson
  
L.C. Bird
   Glen Allen
  
Douglas Freeman
   Atlee
  
Mills Godwin
   Armstrong
  
Matoaca
   (1)Highland Springs
  
Meadowbrook
   Page, NC
  
Huguenot
   Prince George
  
(7)Monacan   Dinwiddie
  
J.R. Tucker
   George Wythe
  
John Marshall   Cosby  
New Kent
   Goochland  
Poquoson   Randolph-Henry
  
Washington & Lee
   Caroline
  
King William   Eastern View  
Nottoway   Essex
  
Amelia   Charles City
  
BSH   Collegiate
  
Massanutten Military   Episcopal  
Rappahanock   King & Queen  
Mathews
   Middlesex
  
Lancaster
    West Point      
Nandua
    Northampton   
Northumberland       
Bruton
     
