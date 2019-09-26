× An Autumn twist on kale salad

Chef Ausar Ari-onk is back with us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his delicious recipe for Healthy Autumn Kale Salad.

AUTUMN KALE SALAD

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS

· 1 garlic clove

· 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus 1 teaspoon for roasting garlic

· 3 tablespoons of soy sauce

· 1 cup of nutritional yeast

· 1 Roasted Butternut Squash

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt

· Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

· 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

· 1 avocado diced

· 1 cup od halved cherry tomatoes

· 1 cup of toasted Pumpkin Seeds

· 1 large head of kale, thickest ribs removed

· 1/2 cup golden raisins

· Shaved Parmesan cheese

PREPARATION

1. Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Peel and cube butternut squash. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the olive oil on the squash and rub it in. Season with salt and pepper. Place squash on a parchmnet paper lined sheet pan and Roast for 20-25 minutes, or until the squash is soft. Remove from the oven and set aside.

2. In a blender add soy sauce, vinegar, garlic clove and blend. Drizzle in olive oil until thickened.

3. Wash and dry the kale thoroughly and tear it into small pieces. Place it in a large bowl and add the dressing a bit at a time, using your hands to massage the kale leaves gently until the volume is reduced and they look softened and shiny. Add nutritional yeast and toss leaves until well coated. You may have leftover dressing. Add the raisins, roasted squash, cherry tomatoes and avocado, toss.

Serve topped with shaved Parmesan and Pumpkin Seeds.

Creamy Chicken Pasta with Mushroom

Creamy Chicken Pasta with Mushrooms

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

· 4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

· 4 chicken Breast cubed

· 1 lb. mixed mushrooms (oyster, crimini, and/ shiitake), torn into bite-size pieces

· Kosher salt

· 2 medium shallots, finely chopped

· 1 lb. spaghetti cooked to al dente

· 1/2 cup heavy cream

· ½ cup of white wine

· Zest and juice of 1/2 lemon

· 1/3 cup finely chopped parsley

· 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into pieces

· 1/2 oz. Parmesan, shaved (about 1/2 cup), plus more for serving

· Freshly ground black pepper

PREPARATION

1. Heat 2 Tbsp. of oil in a large pot over medium-high. Sear chicken pieces on both sides until golden brown. Set Aside. Add mushrooms to the pan cooking in a single layer undisturbed, until edges are brown and starting to crisp, about 3 minutes. Give mushrooms a toss and add salt and shallots. Sauté until translucent.

2. Reduce heat to medium-low and return all of the mushrooms to the pot. Add shallots and cook, stirring often, until shallots are translucent and softened, about 2 minutes.

3. Deglaze the pan with white wine. Add pasta to pot with mushrooms and add cream. Increase heat to medium, bring to a simmer, and cook, tossing constantly, until liquid is slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

4. Remove pot from heat. Add lemon zest and juice, parsley, butter, 1/2 oz. Parmesan, and lots of pepper and toss to combine. Season to taste.

Serve in bowls garnished with shaved parmesan and parsley.

