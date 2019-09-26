4 wanted in robbery of Colonial Heights Game Stop and AT&T

Chesterfield school confirms several staph infections
Colonial Heights Police are asking for the public’s help to identify four suspects who robbed a Game Stop and AT&T.

Police said the incident occurred on September 21 at the stores located in the 700 block of Southpark Boulevard. The suspects are accused of entering the stores, opening display cases and stealing more than $2,200 worth of items.

They were last seen fleeing the scene in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

