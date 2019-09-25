Virginia cardiac arrest survivor meets first responders who saved him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, VA -- For Shawn Piazza and his wife Jennifer, February 18, 2019, is the day that changed everything.

The couple was in their kitchen cooking burgers for dinner when out of nowhere, Shawn collapsed. The 24-year-old was suffering from cardiac arrest.

Jennifer performed CPR while crews from the Chesapeake Fire Department responded. Firefighters said that her prompt action and immediate CPR contributed to Shawn's survival.

Shawn suffers from a heart condition called Brugada syndrome. According to the National Institute of Health, Brugada syndrome is a condition that causes a disruption of the heart's normal rhythm and can lead to irregular heartbeats.

He told WTKR that he had no idea he suffered from the condition until after his heart attack.

Given October is National Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, Shawn and Jennifer want to share their story to increase the level of awareness of sudden cardiac arrest.