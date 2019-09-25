× The State Fair of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va.– The State Fair of Virginia runs September 27 through October 6 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair will open at 10 a.m. each day, except for Midway Madness by Virginia Lottery and Virginia529 Kidway, which will open at 11.

The fair has several new things this year including a Sensory Space, located in the Farm Bureau Center. This will serve as a comfort zone for fair guests with sensory-processing issues and will offer low-key sensory input activities. New fair food include Chesapeake Grilled Cheese, and Firecracker Corn on the Cob; New grounds entertainment include Street Drum Corps – world-renowned, high energy drum and percussion show; Ultimate Stunt Circus – aerial stunt performers and the Xtreme Chinese Acrobats. The Sugarhill Gang will kick off on the Main Stage Friday, September 27; other featured acts include – The Crooked Road Showcase, Zach Williams, Hardy, Foghat and LOCASH.

Hand washing stations are located throughout the property and the State Fair recommends washing hands after leaving an animal or midway area and before eating or drinking.