Petersburg Police Dispatchers celebrate Christmas year-round in memory of co-worker: 'she was a firecracker'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Sharron Edmonds-Leverette was known for starting her yearly Christmas Countdown on January 1.

The 17-year veteran of the Petersburg Police Telecommunication Center was passionate about the holidays and any reason for celebration. Described as a firecracker in the office who lived to party plan and organize, Leverette would never let her coworkers forget a holiday.

So after she passed away recently, her colleagues at the Dispatch Center decided to honor her spirit by decking out the place in Christmas decor.

“She started counting down in January every single year. So in her honor, we are having a memorial Christmas, and we plan on keeping these decorations up throughout the rest of the year,” colleague Shantel Cooper said. “She fussed with us every year about not being in the Christmas spirit, so we all want to get in the spirit this year.”

Sparkling lights and tinsel line the room, and a tree decked out in ornaments and photos of Leverette is the centerpiece of the office,

“She argued with us every year about the tree trying to make sure it was perfect. We added purple ornaments because her favorite football team was the Ravens, purple was everything to her,” Cooper said. “Every time I look around the room I can see her, she was our party planner and never let a holiday or moment go by that she didn’t celebrate with us.”