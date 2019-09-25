Multiple chances for near-record highs over the next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The autumnal equinox occurred on Monday morning, but the weather pattern is still stuck in summer. The normal high for this period is in the upper 70s.

Highs will return to the 90s on Thursday, and humidity levels will increase.

This will add to our already high tally of 90° days for the month and the year.

Behind a cold front, it will be a little cooler on Friday, but temps will heat back up over the weekend.

Another cold front will cool temps slightly early next week, but more heat is expected by mid-week. Highs will be near 90° Tuesday, and in the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are the high temperature records for Richmond:

96° (1930) -- Thursday, September 26

93° (1954) -- Saturday, September 28

92° (1973) -- Sunday, September 29

94° (1954) -- Tuesday, October 1

91° (1986) -- Wednesday, October 2

This map shows the probability of how high temperatures will be compared to normal next week.

A more pronounced cool-down is expected late in the week with highs in the 70s on Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links