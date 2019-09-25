Man accused of robbing woman sitting in her car in downtown Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest who they believe robbed a woman while she was sitting in her car in downtown Richmond.

The strong-armed robbery occurred on August 29 on S. 5th Street.

That’s when police say a woman was sitting in her vehicle, talking on the phone, when she was approached by the person of interest, police said.

Police says the man reached through her open window and grabbed her while demanding money.

When the woman stated she had no cash, the man is accused of stealing her cellphone and keys. Police say they later recovered the victim’s cellphone from a dumpster a couple blocks away.

No weapon was displayed during the incident and the victim was not injured.

If you can identify this person of interest, call Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at (804) 646-3103 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.