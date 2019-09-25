Kevin Washington wants to improve childhood education, increase teacher pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Election Day is not far off and Virginia will be a battleground with every seat in the General Assembly up for grabs.

Kevin Washington, the Democratic challenger in House District 97, stopped by the CBS 6 studio Wednesday to talk about his campaign.

Washington says funding early childhood education is crucial to creating a level playing field among all students. He pointed out Virginia is ranked seventh in education in the US, but 39th in how much teachers are paid.

He said technology is his passion, something he worked in while in the military and that the state needs to be a center for tech, akin to Silicon Valley.

Washington is running against Republican challenger Scott Wyatt.