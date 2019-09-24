Bahamian students land in Virginia to attend Hampton University – for free: ‘I’m just grateful, very grateful’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A group of nearly 50 students from the University of the Bahamas-North landed at Richmond International Airport late Monday night to continue their education in Virginia. Students and officials from Hampton University greeted the Bahamian students at the airport.

Hampton University offered free enrollment, plus room and board, for one semester to the students who were displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

"It's not often people go out of their way to help people in need," student Jullian Dean said. "Our campus and Grand Bahama was basically ruined, you know, so to have a school, a college open up their facilities for us for a semester and basically take care of everything, I'm just grateful, very grateful."

The students will have school orientation Tuesday and classes begin Wednesday. The students will have the option to stay at Hampton University once their free semester is complete.