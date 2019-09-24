× Stumpy’s Hatchet House opening in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Stony Point Fashion Park, the Richmond shopping center known best for its restaurants and high-end stores, will soon be home to the ax-throwing venue Stumpy’s Hatchet House. When it opens next year near Dillard’s, the Stony Point location will be the first Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Virginia.

“Stumpy’s has been featured in national media articles from the New York Times to Forbes, raving about its unique experience, and we’re extremely excited to welcome them to Stony Point,” Karen Alley, Marketing Director at Stony Point Fashion Park, said.

Ax-throwing has become a social thing in recent years and Stumpy’s Hatchet House will join other Richmond-area ax-throwing spots like Bad Axe Throwing and the Virginia Axe Company.

Stumpy’s markets itself as the perfect place for birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties, team building outings, reunions, and fundraisers.

