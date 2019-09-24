Vandal causes $250k in damages at vacant Chesterfield school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are looking for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing the old Reams Road Elementary School, causing roughly $250,000 worth of damage.

Police said the “extensive vandalism” occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2019.

The suspect or suspects broke windows, ceiling tiles, toilets, sinks, water fountains and other items, causing an estimated $250,000 in damage, according to police.

Though the vacant school building is set to be demolished, the school system planned to remove items from the building before its demolition.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

