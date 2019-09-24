Walmart Arrests: Men accused of stealing from same store twice in one week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- Two Portsmouth men and a teenager were taken into custody at the Mechanicsville Walmart Monday after an alleged shoplifting incident. Hanover Deputies said the group is suspected in multiple larcenies in both Hanover and Henrico County, and they were driving a stolen car out of Chesapeake.

De’shawn Talajuwon Johnson, 21, and Deangelo Javonta Nixon, 30, both of Portsmouth, are now facing multiple felony charges. The male juvenile who was with them was later released to a parent.

Officials said Walmart security spotted the group Monday “concealing merchandise” inside the store and noticed the group from a shoplifting incident at the same store three days prior. The store contacted deputies who detained the group.

Johnson, Nixon, and the juvenile are also connected to similar incidents in Henrico County recently, deputies said.

The total amount of merchandise stolen Monday was $1,900, and deputies said more charges are pending from the shoplifting incident on September 20.

Investigators discovered the vehicle the group took to the scene was reported stolen out of Chesapeake and deputies found two handguns inside.

Nixon is charged with two counts of larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Johnson faces charges three counts of larceny, obstruction of justice, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tabitha Dillon buys lunch and shops near the Walmart in Mechanicsville a couple of times a week. She was not around when the arrests occurred, but given her work in retail, she said it was hard to rationalize stealing of any kind.

“It kind of makes me feel uncomfortable, to be honest with you. You’re expecting to come to a safe space,” Dillon said. "I think personally, there’s no reason for anyone to do this. I know people grow up in different environments and they go through different things, so I can’t speak to that persons background, but I just think there is no need for it. If you’re going to steal, you might as well stay at home.”

No word on if the teenager involved will face charges.