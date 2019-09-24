× Jewish Family Services proudly celebrates 170 years of service

RICHMOND, Va. – Jewish Family Services Richmond’s mission is to transform the lives on individuals and families and strengthen our community by providing the best options in care, counseling, and adoption. The organization is proudly celebrating 170 years of service here in Central Virginia. Here to tell us more about their anniversary year is Wendy Kreuter, CEO of Jewish Family Services, and Debbie Johnston, Founder of Connecting Hearts. Benefitting Connecting Hearts at Jewish Family Services, The Bowling Ball event takes place on Thursday, November 7th at River City Roll from 6:30-10pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.jfsrichmond.org or www.connectingheartsva.org.