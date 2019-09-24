× Innsbrook After Hours wants you to know this one important thing amid talks about concert moves

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The owners of the Innsbrook After Hours brand and the land on which the concert series currently takes place want to make one thing clear: Live concerts will live on in the Henrico office park. They just might be presented in a scaled-down form and at a new location within Innsbrook going forward.

Innsbrook stakeholders sought to clear the air in recent weeks after reports that the promoters of Innsbrook After Hours, EventMakers-USA Inc., were looking to start a new concert series in the West Creek Business Park in Goochland.

