Henrico motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash; driver turns herself in

GREENE COUNTY, Va. – A driver has turned herself in after a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Henrico motorcyclist in Greene County Sunday night.

Virginia State Police say the initial crash occurred at 11:31 p.m.

An investigation revealed a motorcycle was traveling north on Route 29/Seminole Trail when the operator ran off the road was ejected into the northbound travel lane.

The motorcyclist, Daniel M. Kampe, 30, of Henrico County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After striking the motorcyclist, police say the driver of the Toyota stopped at the Sheetz on Route 29 at Route 607 in Ruckersville and then continued north on Route 29.

That driver, who has not been identified, turned herself in Tuesday morning and state police took custody of the vehicle involved. No charges have been announced at this time.

State police say they are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

