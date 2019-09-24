RICHMOND, Va. – Harvesting hope for every child is what Cobb Technologies hopes to accomplish at their upcoming CobbToberfest! Peter Larsen, Senior Business Improvement Specialist, and Toni Gorveatt, President of Cobb Techonologies are here to share about the food trucks, LIVE music, and raffles taking place and how families can benefit from this amazing event. CobbToberfest takes place on Thursday, Oct 24th from 5-8pm at Hardywood Craft Brewery in Richmond. The event features a silent auction with 100% of the proceeds going directly towards children in need. RSVP at www.cobbtoberfest.com.
Harvesting hope for every child at CobbToberfest
