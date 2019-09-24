Harvesting hope for every child at CobbToberfest

Posted 1:35 pm, September 24, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Harvesting hope for every child is what Cobb Technologies hopes to accomplish at their upcoming CobbToberfest! Peter Larsen, Senior Business Improvement Specialist, and Toni Gorveatt, President of Cobb Techonologies are here to share about the food trucks, LIVE music, and raffles taking place and how families can benefit from this amazing event.  CobbToberfest takes place on Thursday, Oct 24th from 5-8pm at Hardywood Craft Brewery in Richmond. The event features a silent auction with 100% of the proceeds going directly towards children in need. RSVP at www.cobbtoberfest.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.