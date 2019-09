RICHMOND, Va. – It’s a great time of year to enjoy the Petersburg Area…from wine festivals to “Paddle to Battle” on the Appomattox River…there is something for everyone! Our great friend of the show, Martha Burton, Tourism Director for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism is here to share all about this Fall’s upcoming events! For all the events and details visit www.petersburgarea.org or call 804-861-1666.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}