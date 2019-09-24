× Police identify man shot to death in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Police have identified the man who was shot multiple times and killed Monday night in Fredericksburg.

At 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired in the Denton Circle area of the Central Park Townhomes neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the 800 block of Denton Circle and found a man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Deontay Brown, 34, of Spotsylvania County, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say their investigation is active and ongoing. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call (540) 373-3122.