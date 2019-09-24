Del. Debra Rodman wants to utilize universal background checks in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Del. Debra Rodman, a Democratic challenger running in Senate District 12, stopped by the CBS-6 studio Tuesday to talk about her campaign.

Rodman pointed out that voters want to feel like their voices are being heard, saying two years ago when she was elected to the House of Delegates, she had heard voters’ concerns about healthcare. She said she and other Democrats successfully paid Medicaid expansion.

She also said constituents were concerned about their teachers and that she and other delegates successfully passed a five percent raise.

She also said she worries less about her children getting in trouble involving typical school issues like homework, than she does about school violence. She says passing universal background checks and red-flag laws are crucial.