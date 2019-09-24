Community speaks out after man shot in arm in Richmond’s Fairfield court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was shot in broad daylight in the back parking lot of a Fairfield convenience store on Tuesday.

Neighbors said that at least four men were seen "creeping around the corner" of Fairfield near the 804 Convenience Store.

Moments later there was gunfire and a man was seen running.

The victim is now in the hospital recovering. Crime Insider sources say he was shot in the arm.

"It's every day, man, that you see it. It's dangerous and it's getting worse," said 73-year-old Abdul Muhammad. "There must've been about 10 to 12 shots."

Muhammad says his East End neighborhood has been "hot" lately.

"The week before last we had a brother get shot on Selden Street and a couple of days before that another one on 20th street," he said.

Muhammad said he was happy that Tuesday's victim will survive. "I'm personally affected by this because I lost a grandson a year-and-a-half ago to gun violence."

Thomas Bradley III is his grandson. He was murdered on the city's southside in January of 2018."