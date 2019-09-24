Celebrating National Adult Education & Family Literacy Week with READ

RICHMOND, Va. – Did you know approximately 36 million adults cannot read, write or do basic math about a third-grade level? It’s National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week and a great time to talk about this and raise awareness. Joining us today is Erin Hillert, Director of Development at The READ Center who will share about their free classes, one-on-one tutoring, and community programs for both adults and children. For more information visit www.readcenter.org.

