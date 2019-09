Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gaydonna Vandergriff is a Republican running for the Virginia House District 72 seat.

She stopped by CBS 6 to talk about her campaign and said she would be a voice to get past partisan posturing.

We’ve invited the candidates from the senate and house districts that represent the Richmond Metro to come on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. to talk about their campaigns. You can watch other interviews here.