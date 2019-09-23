Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles Virginia

Posted 6:23 am, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44AM, September 23, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in Central Virginia just before 4 a.m. Monday. The earthquake was centered in Wyndham, an area in far northwestern Henrico County, about 15 miles from downtown Richmond.

If you did not feel it, you're not alone.

"Typically, not always, earthquakes that are 2.5 magnitude or less are not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph," CBS 6 meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray explained.

Did you feel it?

