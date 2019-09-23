New Chesterfield taco joint offered customers free tacos for a year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — To celebrate the opening on its first East Coast location, the fast casual Mexican chain Rusty Taco offered free tacos — for one year — to its first 50 guests. The restaurant opened Monday morning on Westchester Commons Main Street in Midlothian.

“We had strong first impressions with Rusty Taco, from the brand’s fresh and simple menu, to the variety of tacos with unique flavor profiles,” Midlothian franchise owner Kevin Donham said. “We felt like it had the feeling of a mom-and-pop taco stand, but the polish of being a large national brand that everyone can enjoy.”

The nine-year-old Dallas-based chain’s Midlothian restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

